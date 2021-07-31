Marion, Wahlert to battle for 3A state championship

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Indians defeated the Central DeWitt Sabres 9-2 on Friday in the class 3A semifinal round. With the win, the Indians advance to the state championship game for the first time in program history.

Marion will face off against the Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles, who took down Xavier 10-7 in the second semifinal game.

First pitch for the 3A state championship is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at Duane Banks Stadium.

