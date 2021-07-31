Show You Care
Marion tops Wahlert 7-6 in walk-off fashion, wins program’s first state championship

By Michael O'Brien
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Marion Indians won the program’s first state championship on Saturday afternoon, taking down the Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles 7-6 in the 3A title game.

The title is the first for Marion head coach Steve Fish, who has led the Indians for 37 seasons.

“It was just such a relief and then again to be able to do it with this team, I’m really happy today,” Fish said,

The game was tied 6-6 in the seventh inning after Wahlert mounted a four-run comeback. With Gage Franck, the game-winning run, standing on third in the bottom half of the inning, sophomore Myles Davis flew out to right field but deep enough for Franck to score and win the game for the Indians in walk-off fashion.

