Isolated showers this evening, followed by a quiet and mild stretch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak front passing through eastern Iowa this evening could bring some isolated showers or a thunderstorm to some select spots, but widespread activity is not expected. Look for those limited rain chances to come to an end by midnight with a quiet stretch following.

Overnight lows cool to around 60 tonight and the mid 50s the next few nights with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s to around 80.

Mostly sunny skies are expected over the next few days, though some wildfire smoke will still continue to give us a hazy appearance to the sky. This looks to improve into the workweek.

By the end of the workweek, mid to upper 80s return, as do small rain chances.

