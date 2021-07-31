Iowa Jewish organization receives grant to record oral histories

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Jewish Historical Society is recording oral histories on what’s it’s like to be Jewish during the pandemic.

The state gave the group around $20,000 to document how people practiced their religion during the pandemic. The group is trying to raise close to $20,000 to match the state grant, which they plan to use to document an understanding of Iowa’s Jewish community.

Harold Kasimow, who is a Holocaust survivor, plans to participate in the project. He said he spent time living underground under a cowshed on a polish farm. After the war, Kasimow lived in New York before moving to Iowa. The pandemic allowed him to pray again with a New York Synagogue’s congregation online. He tried to describe the feeling he got while praying.

“When I’m doing the prayers with the people in the synagogue,” Kasimow said. “I’m really, I, I really feel a traditional concept of God.”

He said the opportunity to pray with others, even during a pandemic moved him.

“Even though it’s on the computer, it’s on Zoom, I can still, there are moments where I’m still extremely moved by that experience,” Kasimow said.

Kasimow’s experience praying online is one many religious Iowans have shared the past year. Susan Jellinger, with the Iowa Jewish Historical Society, is trying to document those pandemic experiences. She said this is important because Jewish Iowans are an instrumental part of Iowa’s story.

