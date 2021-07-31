Show You Care
Gunfight results in man being shot multiple times in northwest Cedar Rapids

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt after an exchange of gunfire in the early morning hours on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:42 a.m. on Saturday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of G Avenue NW. Officer believe that two people, who knew each other, shot at one another in that area. Witnesses described a sport-utility vehicle had fled the scene with a person who was injured inside.

The vehicle later arrived at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital with a 39-year-old male passenger that had been shot multiple times, according to officials.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

