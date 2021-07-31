Show You Care
Fatal crash south of Mt. Vernon temporarily closes Highway 1

The scene of a crash between a car and a semi-truck in rural Linn County on Saturday, July 31, 2021.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a car and a semi-truck caused fatal injuries on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place along Iowa Highway 1, south of Mount Vernon. A photograph of the crash scene posted to the sheriff’s office’s Twitter account showed extensive wreckage on the roadway. The car was in a ditch and had significant damage to its front end, and the semi-truck was in the opposite ditch.

Officials said that Highway 1 was closed while the scene was cleared. Traffic was being detoured, as of just before 11:00 a.m.

No other information was available at this time.

