Clarke University currently not planning policy changes due to Delta variant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa colleges are preparing to welcome back students, faculty, and staff next month, both people vaccinated and unvaccinated for COVID-19.

With a rise in cases of the Delta variant, it can be a concern among college students from the upcoming fall semester. At Clarke University in Dubuque, Kate Zanger, the Vice president for Student Life, says the school is closely watching the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, but won’t change any of its mask policies right now.

“We are not in control right now, the virus is in control,” Zanger said. “And so, you know we just have to monitor and see what’s happening but we’re hoping that people will be honest and if they are not vaccinated they will wear a mask.”

Zanger said although no incoming students have directly raised concerns about the virus or Clarke’s policies having people come from a variety of locations is.

“We attract students from all over the country and from different countries. So, students will be bringing to our campus their experience from wherever they coming from. So yes, it’s definitely a concern,” Zanger said.

