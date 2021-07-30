Show You Care
State Rep. John Landon has died, State leaders pay tribute

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State leaders are paying tribute to State Representative John Landon, who died Thursday. He was 71-years-old.

Landon was a current member of the Iowa House of Representatives for district 37.

The Republican representative initially entered office in 2013.

Governor Reynolds released a statement on Landon’s death.

She says when Landon was in office, he “brought his strong convictions and work ethic to the job every single day. I have always admired John as someone who will put in the work to get the job done.”

House Speaker Pat Grassley called Landon a strong leader and says he will be missed.

Chuck Grassley released the following statement:

“Today, we lost a dear friend and dedicated public servant in Representative John Landon. The Iowa House and House District 37 were fortunate to have someone so dedicated to his work all the way until his final day. As far as public servants go, John was the very best of us. John was everything Iowa needs in its representatives: a strong leader, a hard worker, a great mind, and a humble servant. He will be sorely missed by all of us, but he is in a better place. Please join me and Iowa House Republicans in sending prayers to his wife Marvis and the rest of his family.”

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, released the following statement:

“Iowa lost a truly great person and great American with the passing of my friend, Representative John Landon. John was a true patriot who put his country, state, community, and family first. Serving alongside John in the legislature to represent the Ankeny area has been a great honor. He was universally respected for his honesty, his integrity, and his work ethic. While John was a great legislator, he was an even better husband, father, and grandfather. Please join me in praying for Marvis and the entire Landon family.”

