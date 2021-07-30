A smoky haze likely, watch for a few showers later today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of smoke and haze continue to be an issue today and an Air Quality Alert is in effect through 4pm. Thick smoke from Canadian fires will continue to push south through the day which may significantly filter out the sunshine at times. Highs will be limited to the upper 70s and lower 80s due to this. We’re also watching the next system coming in from the west, which may generate a few showers over primarily our northwest and northeast zones during the afternoon hours. Most of the significant rainfall will be focused over central and southwest Iowa overnight into Saturday, though a few showers may yet linger into the morning. Plan on a mostly or entirely dry weekend in many spots with highs around 80 both days. Next week, high pressure backs in from the northeast, leading to comfortable lows in the 50s and highs around 80.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.