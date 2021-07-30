Show You Care
Scattered showers possible late Friday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few showers look to pop-up north of Highway 30 Friday afternoon into the evening. More significant, but still rather light rainfall is expected in our central and southern zones overnight and into Saturday morning. Overall totals are expected to stay light, up to half an inch with isolated areas seeing a chance of higher totals in far southern Iowa. Skies look to clear Saturday afternoon though a smoky haze continues into the weekend. Temperatures continue to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny skies Sunday into the work week.

