RAGBRAI holds special meaning for couple who met riding in 1991

By Scott Saville
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - RAGBRAI has people from all over the country riding, and everyone has a story. And yes, there are even some love connections.

Back in 1991, Donna Moran, from Cedar Rapids, met her future husband Mike Moran, a New York City fireman, on RAGBRAI.

“In 1991, we were stopped in a town, and we were obviously on different teams,” Donna said. “I met his brother, and his brother, John, took me over to meet him and his friends...”

“...and the rest is history,” Mike said, completing her sentence.

Donna and Mike dated for the next 10 years.

“We dated pretty much until 2001, and then after September 11, I realized life was too short, I had to become more serious and settle down,” Mike said.

So they got married and have been coming back to RAGBRAI ever since.

“We’ve done 28,” Donna said. “It’s a good way to mark the time. We come out every year. We love Iowa, we love to ride our bikes, and we love the people out here and riding through the farmland and the countryside.”

RAGBRAI holds a special meaning for the Morans for a number of reasons. Mike’s brother John, also a firefighter from New York, lost his life on September 11, 2001.

