Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Parents scrambling to find daycare after Cedar Rapids facility closes

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sixty different Iowa families were left looking for childcare after a Cedar Rapids facility announced it was closing due to COVID-19 and staffing issues.

Kids Inc.’s Cedar Rapids location, which serves 100 children, told parents about the closure on Wednesday, saying the facility would be closing on Friday. However, parents received a message on Thursday morning, saying it wouldn’t open again because of low staffing.

Parents are asked to come back Saturday morning to pick up any personal belongings left in the center.

The sudden closure means Chris Becker, who is an electrician, is at home watching his 1-year-old daughter, Charlotte. Becker said he is enjoying the extra time. But, he’s on the waitlist at multiple daycares.

“I know were first for a spot in a couple of places,” Becker said. “But most are saying until somebody withdraws or drops, we’re kinda stuck.”

He said he wishes the facility gave him more than a few days’ notice that his daughter’s daycare is closing.

“We just took a family vacation less than a month ago,” Becker said. “If I’d known, I wouldn’t have burned five days of vacay then.”

Kids Inc.’s Marion location said it has spots left for around 10 kids and is saving those spots for people from its Cedar Rapids location. Becky McNeal, who owns the daycare locations, said in an email she informed parents as soon as she could.

“I informed parents in a timely manner as soon as I was informed by my admin that there would not be enough staff to work their shift,” she wrote.

McNeal said in an email she didn’t have enough staff to safely watch children under the Department of Human Services regulations. A spokesperson from the Department of Human Services told us the daycare providers’ license for its Cedar Rapids location expires on Sunday, and it has chosen not to renew its license.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Blahnik is escorted out of Linn County Court with his attorney after being convicted of...
Drew Blahnik convicted of murdering Chris Bagley
Iowa elected officials respond to CDC’s updated mask guidance
Andre Roberts Jr (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with attempted murder following shooting at Iowa City’s Ped Mall
The entrance to the downtown Cedar Rapids Police station on Jan. 14, 2016 (Chris Earl/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Police investigate shooting after injured man shows up to hospital
Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.
Search underway for missing teens in Tennessee, including girl from Edgewood

Latest News

The mobile bus fair's goal is to go out into the community to recruit employees for the Dubuque...
Dubuque school district goes on the road to try and fill open positions before start of school year
Bagley family relieved over guilty verdict
Bagley family relieved over guilty verdict in Drew Blahnik case
An eviction notice on a door.
Federal eviction moratorium to end Saturday
Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Luka Garza selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the NBA Draft