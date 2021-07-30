Missing teens, one from Iowa, have been found safe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The two teens that had been reported missing, from Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and eastern Tennessee, have been found.

The two were last seen on Monday in the Wilderness Road Campground in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. Now days later, the two are soon to be returned to their families.

Officials said the juveniles, 13-year-old Erica Gamerdinger, of Edgewood, Iowa, and 15-year-old Keith Griffith, were reportedly found safe on Friday.

