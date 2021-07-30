Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man injured by jaguar at Florida zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal’s enclosure.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Officials say the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A zoo spokeswoman says the man climbed over a waist-high safety barrier that puts about 4 feet of space between visitors and the jaguar exhibit’s fence.

Officials say the man began taunting the jaguar and reached his hand through the fence.

A 12-year-old cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.
Search underway for missing teens in Tennessee, including girl from Edgewood
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan...
One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Newly-detected COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Iowa show another large jump
Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference on Wednesday to give an update about the efforts...
Iowa State Troopers deployment to the Texas Border will cost around $300,000
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for portions of northeast Iowa until 2:00 a.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, storms possible in northeast Iowa

Latest News

Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Man is swiped by a jaguar after he put his hand in an exhibit at the Jacksonville Zoo.
Jaguar swipes man at Florida zoo
Federal and local officials taking a harder line in the fight against Covid-19. (Source: CNN...
US health officials to release new COVID-19 data