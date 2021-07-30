Show You Care
Maggie Steffens breaks water polo scoring record as US women cruise

United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match...
United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record when she scored four times to lead the United States to an 18-5 victory against the Russian team.

Steffens got her 48th career goal in the Olympics in the third period to snap a tie with Tania Di Mario of Italy for the top spot.

Steffens scored again on the next possession to lift the U.S. to a commanding 12-3 lead.

Stephania Haralabidis also scored four times as the U.S. bounced back from its first loss at the Olympics since 2008.

