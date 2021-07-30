Show You Care
Luka Garza selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the NBA Draft

Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Luka Garza, the reigning Naismith Men’s Player of the Year, was drafted by the Detroit Pistons as pick #52 in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Garza became the second Iowa player drafted as he watched his former teammate Joe Wieskamp get selected in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs.

Garza became the first Iowa men’s player to win the Naismith trophy last season after leading the nation in points with 747. The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year broke Iowa’s 32-year old scoring record held by Roy Marble on February 21st, finishing his career with 2,306 points.

