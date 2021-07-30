Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Joe Wieskamp drafted 41st overall to the San Antonio Spurs

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket past Nebraska guard Trey McGowens, left,...
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket past Nebraska guard Trey McGowens, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye Joe Wieskamp was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs as pick #41 in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night. The Muscatine native becomes the first for Hawkeye basketball player taken in the NBA Draft since Aaron White in 2015 and the highest-drafted Hawkeye since Rickey Davis went #21 in 1998.

Wieskamp played three seasons for the Hawkeyes and finished his career with 1,283 points, 566 rebounds, and 141 assists.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.
Search underway for missing teens in Tennessee, including girl from Edgewood
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan...
One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Newly-detected COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Iowa show another large jump
Drew Blahnik is escorted out of Linn County Court with his attorney after being convicted of...
Drew Blahnik convicted of murdering Chris Bagley
Iowa elected officials respond to CDC’s updated mask guidance

Latest News

Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Luka Garza selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the NBA Draft
Sunisa Lee of the Unites States displays her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's...
American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold in women’s gymnastics final
Iowa therapist calls Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw a sign of strength
One Iowa family will cheer on their son and grandson at the Tokyo Olympics.
Iowa grandmother cheers on grandson at Tokyo Olympics