Iowa weekly newspaper, Marion Times, shuts down, delivers last issue

The Marion Times has announced it's shutting down and will deliver its last issues Thursday.(Marion Times)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (AP) — The Marion Times has announced it’s shutting down and will deliver its last issues Thursday.

The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported the closure of the weekly newspaper that primarily covers Marion community and school news.

In a letter to readers and advertisers, the publisher of the paper said the decision came after “some time” of the publication losing money.

Bob Woodward of Woodward Communications said in the letter that the Times “does not have enough subscriber and advertising support to make it sustainable.”

Woodward said the publishing company would continue to publish its other papers, including the Anamosa Journal-Eureka, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the North Liberty Leader.

