First look at the 2021 Iowa State Fair Butter Cow

We're getting our first look at the iconic Butter Cow that will be at the Iowa State Fair next month.

The artist, Sarah Pratt, started Monday on putting the sculpture together. She’s been sculpting the cow for 15 years at the fair.

She took over for Norma Duffy Lyon in 2006. She says she hopes to honor Norma this year.

“We have well over 1,000 pounds to put into this display. We will also be featuring a likeness of Joe Lyon, who was Norma’s husband and also a giant in the dairy industry,” Pratt said.

The Butter Cow display this year will include a sculpture of the fair’s iconic giant slide.

This is in honor of the slide’s 50th year at the fair.

