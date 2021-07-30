Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fired Iowa Veterans Home leader kept excess pay, audit finds

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report says Gov. Kim Reynolds fired the leader of Iowa’s state-run nursing home for veterans in May after learning he had been overpaid by $90,000 over a nearly two-year period.

The report says Iowa Veterans Home Commandant Timon Oujiri told governor’s office representatives in May that he was long aware of the payroll errors that improperly boosted his salary by $950 per week, but that he kept receiving the excess pay.

The governor fired Oujiri, who had been commandant since 2017, the next day and her office reported the financial irregularities to the state auditor.

Her spokesman says state officials are working to recover any overpayments that Oujiri received during his tenure.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Blahnik is escorted out of Linn County Court with his attorney after being convicted of...
Drew Blahnik convicted of murdering Chris Bagley
Andre Roberts Jr (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with attempted murder following shooting at Iowa City’s Ped Mall
Iowa elected officials respond to CDC’s updated mask guidance
Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.
Search underway for missing teens in Tennessee, including girl from Edgewood
The entrance to the downtown Cedar Rapids Police station on Jan. 14, 2016 (Chris Earl/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Police investigate shooting after injured man shows up to hospital

Latest News

School officials in southwestern Iowa say they don't know if classes will be able to begin as...
Unknown if classes can begin on time after Iowa school fire
The Marion Times has announced it's shutting down and will deliver its last issues Thursday.
Iowa weekly newspaper, Marion Times, shuts down, delivers last issue
Two Iowans are headed to the NBA.
Former Hawkeyes Garza, Wieskamp drafted in 2nd round of NBA Draft
The state auditor's office has released new information about the decision to fire the...
Leader of Iowa Veterans Home fired over improper payments