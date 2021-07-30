Federal eviction moratorium to end Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Federal ban on non-payment evictions that was put in place in March of 2020, to prevent homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, will end Saturday for most states, including Iowa. Only 8 states have extended the moratorium past the federal deadline.

The Federal government also provided states with rental assistance funds, which it was up to the discretion of the state to distribute.

Starting Sunday in Iowa, people who already faced eviction before the pandemic could face a court-ordered eviction. Others could just see the initial written notice. After receiving the court order tenants have 3 days until their eviction court hearing. If a judge rules in favor of the landlord the sheriff’s office will schedule the official eviction.

“We’d like to be in and out within a couple hours. We’ve already given them a courtesy notice ahead of time. So hopefully they’ve gotten some of their stuff, if not all of it already out,” said Captain Randy Rowland, Linn County Civil Division Commander.

Captain Rowland says the expected increase of evictions means more work for his deputies.

You can find a list of resources to use for rental assistance here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.