Bagley family relieved over guilty verdict in Drew Blahnik case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Chris Bagley watched on Thursday as a guilty verdict was read in the Drew Blahnik case.

“It was pure joy; we wanted justice, and we got it,” said Stewart Bagley, the father of Chris Bagley.

Blahnik stabbed Bagley 17 times in 2018 at a mobile home park outside of Cedar Rapids at the orders of a drug dealer, Andrew Shaw, over money. Blahnik was charged with 2nd-degree murder, which holds a sentence of up to 50 years.

“A lot of tension was lifted off our shoulders,” he said. “Having to wait the two days for a verdict was like waiting for the first 76 when he was missing.”

He said the verdict was something they didn’t always see going their way after waiting since Monday for a jury to make a decision.

“I don’t think we have ever felt this much relief in the last three years,” said Chris’ wife, Courtney. “I think we can all finally breathe again.”

She said they could now, finally, start to feel safe knowing the man who killed a husband, a father, and a son was behind bars.

“Just means that we could start our normal or fresh start,” said Courtney. “We don’t have fear anymore that he’ll hurt anybody else. We could start fresh with the kids.”

“We’ll take the second degree,” said Stewart. “By the time he was done with the feds, he’ll never get out of prison.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.