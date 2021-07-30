Air Quality Alert in effect for all of Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An air quality alert is in effect for all of Iowa, Friday through 4 p.m.

Thick smoke from Canadian fires will continue to push south through the day, which may significantly filter out the sunshine at times.

High temperatures on Friday will be limited to the upper 70s and lower 80s due to this.

The wildfires burning in the West are playing a major role in this.

At least 82 major wildfires have burned nearly 2 million acres across 13 states.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet with governors to discuss wildfire mitigation efforts.

