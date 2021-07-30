Show You Care
Air Quality Alert in effect for all of Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An air quality alert is in effect for all of Iowa, Friday through 4 p.m.

Thick smoke from Canadian fires will continue to push south through the day, which may significantly filter out the sunshine at times.

High temperatures on Friday will be limited to the upper 70s and lower 80s due to this.

The wildfires burning in the West are playing a major role in this.

At least 82 major wildfires have burned nearly 2 million acres across 13 states.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the state of Iowa and will stay into effect until 4...
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the state of Iowa and will stay into effect until 4 p.m. on July 30, 2021.(KCRG)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet with governors to discuss wildfire mitigation efforts.

Viewers have sent photos of smoky sunrises across Iowa due to the wildfires. Send us yours at KCRG.com/YouNews.

