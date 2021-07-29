Williams Blvd construction project in Cedar Rapids delayed for material testing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’ve been on Williams Boulevard in Cedar Rapids recently, you may be wondering when the construction project will be completed.

KCRG-TV9 reached out to the city for comment and learned the project has been put on temporary pause for material testing.

It comes after an engineer working on the project says routine testing, that occurred mid-way through the project, found inconsistencies that needed to be verified before work could resume.

“As a state highway, the contractor must adhere to asphalt material specifications that meet the City and DOT’s standards,” Dillon J. Feldmann, P.E. Construction Engineering Project Manager said in a statement. “Ensuring the right material is placed will mean the road will last longer and we will not need to return at a later date to address premature pavement failure.”

Feldmann said the longer than normal delay happened because it took about a month and a half for the lab to perform the necessary tests. He said there is only one laboratory in Iowa that could perform the needed testing, and the laboratory is also responsible for tests for all other such projects in the state.

Feldmann said work is expected to resume starting on August 1, and should take four days to finish, with striping and signage to be completed the following week.

