Turning seasonal after a hot week

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have one more hot, muggy day in the forecast before on Thursday before more seasonal weather returns to end the week and the weekend. Look for highs on Thursday to be around 90 with the heat index values into the mid 90s thanks to dew points in the low to mid 70s. A cold front brings more seasonal air to end the week with a small chance for showers and some storms in southern Iowa Thursday evening. Behind the front, look for highs to return to the mid 80s and dew points in the low to mid 60s. It will still feel a bit humid. Rain chances remain limited through the next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

