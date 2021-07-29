Storms exit early, a bit less humid today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thunderstorms over our northeast zone will continue to push southeast out of the area early this morning. Additional isolated storms may develop farther west in the high humidity, but many areas will not see anything substantial past sunrise. Look for highs to be cooler today with slowly decreasing humidity. Tonight into tomorrow morning looks comfortably cooler, at least relatively speaking. Look for lows to drop well down into the 60s. We’re still watching the next system which looks to bring a rain chance to the area Friday evening into early Saturday morning. By Saturday, any leftover rain should be pretty isolated and a mostly or entirely dry weekend is likely. Hazy sky will also continue through Sunday as bouts of smoke arrive from the northwest.

