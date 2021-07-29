Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Storms exit early, a bit less humid today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thunderstorms over our northeast zone will continue to push southeast out of the area early this morning. Additional isolated storms may develop farther west in the high humidity, but many areas will not see anything substantial past sunrise. Look for highs to be cooler today with slowly decreasing humidity. Tonight into tomorrow morning looks comfortably cooler, at least relatively speaking. Look for lows to drop well down into the 60s. We’re still watching the next system which looks to bring a rain chance to the area Friday evening into early Saturday morning. By Saturday, any leftover rain should be pretty isolated and a mostly or entirely dry weekend is likely. Hazy sky will also continue through Sunday as bouts of smoke arrive from the northwest.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan...
One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County
Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.
Search underway for missing teens in Tennessee, including girl from Edgewood
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Newly-detected COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Iowa show another large jump
Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference on Wednesday to give an update about the efforts...
Iowa State Troopers deployment to the Texas Border will cost around $300,000
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for portions of northeast Iowa until 2:00 a.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, storms possible in northeast Iowa

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Turning seasonal after a hot week
We have one more hot, muggy day in the forecast before on Thursday before more seasonal weather...
First Alert Forecast
Heat Advisory
Heat advisory in effect for eastern Iowa