RAGBRAI riders say people along the route helped beat the heat

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of cyclists pedaled their way into Waterloo Wednesday morning and afternoon, exhaling with relief after a grueling, hot day four of RAGBRAI.

“Thankfully, the sun didn’t come out until about noon, so I’d say the first part was awesome,” said Jenny Lynes of Waterloo. “If the rest of RAGBRAI were like this morning, I’d love it. After the sun came out, the last half of the day wasn’t fun.”

Lynes was riding RAGBRAI for the first time. She left around 6 a.m. She said she felt the heat pick up by noon as she hit New Hartford, one of the last towns before Waterloo.

“I stopped to jump in someone’s pond,” she said. “The sun came out, and I knew I had to get back home.”

The dangerous heat was also on the minds of people who were used to the high temperatures, like Ann Marie Daley of Tampa, Florida.

“This morning, I was concerned that we weren’t going to make it,” she said.

This was also Daley’s first time riding RAGBRAI after a friend talked her into giving it a try. She said this stretch of the ride would have been difficult had it not been for the generous people along the way.

“Along the route, people were out with hoses spraying us down and giving us free water,” she said. “The towns were great to us.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

