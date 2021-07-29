Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Partly cloudy & hazy this afternoon

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon, but the sky continues to be hazy from that upper-level wildfire smoke. That will continue to stay with us well through next week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90s south of I-80. Heat index values could be upwards of 95° in some locations this afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the state of Iowa, due to that incoming upper-level wildfire smoke as the levels could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you are in this group, you will want to avoid extended periods of time outside.

Dry overnight and through tomorrow morning. Clouds will increase through the day ahead of some shower chances later in the evening Friday through Saturday morning. Highs will be more comfortable starting tomorrow through the weekend in the 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan...
One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County
Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.
Search underway for missing teens in Tennessee, including girl from Edgewood
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Newly-detected COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Iowa show another large jump
Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference on Wednesday to give an update about the efforts...
Iowa State Troopers deployment to the Texas Border will cost around $300,000
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for portions of northeast Iowa until 2:00 a.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, storms possible in northeast Iowa

Latest News

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the state of Iowa and will stay into effect until 4...
Air Quality Alert issued for Iowa
Hazy sky
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Storms exit early, a bit less humid today
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast