Partly cloudy & hazy this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon, but the sky continues to be hazy from that upper-level wildfire smoke. That will continue to stay with us well through next week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90s south of I-80. Heat index values could be upwards of 95° in some locations this afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the state of Iowa, due to that incoming upper-level wildfire smoke as the levels could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you are in this group, you will want to avoid extended periods of time outside.

Dry overnight and through tomorrow morning. Clouds will increase through the day ahead of some shower chances later in the evening Friday through Saturday morning. Highs will be more comfortable starting tomorrow through the weekend in the 70s and 80s.

