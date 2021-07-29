Show You Care
Man charged with attempted murder following shooting at Iowa City’s Ped Mall

Andre Roberts Jr (COURTESY PHOTO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police said he fired several gunshots at the Pedestrian Mall in downtown Iowa City early Sunday morning.

Andre Roberts Jr., 19, is charged with attempted murder, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 1:10 a.m. Sunday near the Fieldhouse Bar in the Ped Mall. Investigators said two people had been shot and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Roberts is in the Johnson County jail.

