Iowa therapist calls Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw a sign of strength

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A therapist in Iowa is calling Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw during the Olympics a sign of strength.

Biles said she withdrew from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. The 24-year-old won gold in the individual all-around in 2016.

Biles’ decision to withdraw has been met with a large amount of support and criticism.

After withdrawing from the team event, the U.S. took silver.

Kenneth Cameron, a licensed mental health therapist in Des Moines, said Biles did not quit on her team.

“I’m glad that she put her mental health first,” Cameron said. “For those that are saying ‘she quit on us’ and ‘she’s weak,’ no. What she did is a sign of strength.”

Biles still has the option to compete in the individual event finals next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.