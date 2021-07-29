Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa therapist calls Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw a sign of strength

By KCCI
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A therapist in Iowa is calling Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw during the Olympics a sign of strength.

Biles said she withdrew from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. The 24-year-old won gold in the individual all-around in 2016.

Biles’ decision to withdraw has been met with a large amount of support and criticism.

After withdrawing from the team event, the U.S. took silver.

Kenneth Cameron, a licensed mental health therapist in Des Moines, said Biles did not quit on her team.

“I’m glad that she put her mental health first,” Cameron said. “For those that are saying ‘she quit on us’ and ‘she’s weak,’ no. What she did is a sign of strength.”

Biles still has the option to compete in the individual event finals next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan...
One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County
Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.
Search underway for missing teens in Tennessee, including girl from Edgewood
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Newly-detected COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Iowa show another large jump
Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference on Wednesday to give an update about the efforts...
Iowa State Troopers deployment to the Texas Border will cost around $300,000
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for portions of northeast Iowa until 2:00 a.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, storms possible in northeast Iowa

Latest News

Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic...
Sunisa Lee wins Olympic gold medal in women’s all-around
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
German official sent home for racist slur at Olympics
Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
US pole vaulter’s positive test sends Aussies into isolation
One Iowa family will cheer on their son and grandson at the Tokyo Olympics.
Iowa grandmother cheers on grandson at Tokyo Olympics