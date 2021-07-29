Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State Education Association encourage students to wear masks in school

Teachers concerned about delta variant
Teachers concerned about delta variant(KCRG)
By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some teachers say they have concerns about unvaccinated students carrying and spreading the Delta variant this fall. They’re worried about more cases and also impacting vulnerable populations, leading to repeating the restrictions they saw last year.

The Iowa State Education Association wants families to be aware of the risks of the Delta variant with school starting within the next four weeks. The association says all students, vaccinated or not, should wear masks in classrooms and crowded areas this fall.

“There is great concern about the safety and the health of, not only our educators, but our students and the families,” said President Mike Beranek.

Johnson County Community Health Manager Sam Jarvis says families with students should follow the new CDC guidelines.

“For areas with low vaccination rate and high disease transmission, even those who are vaccinated should consider wearing masks indoors,” said Jarvis.

He said a vaccine will, hopefully, be available to people under 12 in the future, but that likely won’t happen before the fall.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Defense attorneys Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese confer during a hearing for their client...
Arguments presented on Bahena Rivera trial request, ruling not coming today
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds: New CDC mask guidance ‘not grounded in reality or common sense’
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan...
One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County
State Senator Liz Mathis announced on Tuesday she will run for Iowa’s First Congressional...
Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis announces run for Congress

Latest News

Zoarc Athletics was founded by Connor Weitz in 2017.
Dubuque athletic brand signs first college athlete as NCAA’s NIL rules change
The University of Northern Iowa campus.
Board of Regents approves tuition increase for Iowa’s 3 major public universities
Simone Biles.
Biles' moves draws more attention to athlete mental health
Duke Slater University of Iowa football.
Hawkeye great Slater has Kinnick's field named after him