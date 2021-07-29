Iowa grandmother cheers on grandson at Tokyo Olympics

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - One Iowa family will cheer on their son and grandson at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday night.

Isaiah Jewett will compete in the 800-meter race.

Jewett lives in California, but his cheering section is right here in Iowa.

Janis Caldwell, Isaiah’s grandmother, is just one of many people in Des Moines that will be cheering on Isaiah.

Caldwell said she’s really proud of Isaiah.

His father, John, grew up in Des Moines before moving.

John says he realized his son had something special when Isaiah placed fifth at the world championship trials at Drake Stadium in 2019.

He says he returned to Iowa for tonight’s special event.

“I’m going to be super, super proud,” he said. “Every time he competes, it brings tears to my eyes.”

Isaiah earned his degree at the University of Southern California and is currently enrolled in a graduate program.

