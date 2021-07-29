Heat and humidity back off into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The temperatures and dew points take a tumble Friday and through the weekend and it will feel much more comfortable than in recent days with highs in the lower 80s.

On Friday, look for increasing clouds with hazy skies overhead. The wildfire smoke leading to the hazy skies has prompted an air quality alert which will be in effect through Friday afternoon. Late Friday into Saturday morning, isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible across eastern Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.