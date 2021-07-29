Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque athletic brand signs first college athlete as NCAA’s NIL rules change

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Brands and businesses in eastern Iowa have already started benefiting from the name, image, and likeness of college athletes.

This summer, the NCAA changed its rules, allowing college athletes to legally make money off the field and court. Zoarc Athletics is a brand originated in Dubuque with the mission of promoting fitness, health, and athletic performance.

Even though the brand has been up and running for four years, owner Connor Weitz said it was not until this year when he could finally sign a college athlete to represent the brand. He said this will allow him to showcase his products and mission to the athlete’s thousands of social media followers, which is something he is excited about, especially with how hard the last year has been for business.

”COVID kind of did slow the brand, it really kind of took its toll on us as a company,” Weitz said. “And this kind of has given us a new life, kind of a new energy.”

The company’s first signed athlete is Keegan Murray, a basketball player at the University of Iowa. Weitz said he also hopes college athletes he signs will use this opportunity to voice their values and inspire change in the Dubuque community.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Defense attorneys Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese confer during a hearing for their client...
Arguments presented on Bahena Rivera trial request, ruling not coming today
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds: New CDC mask guidance ‘not grounded in reality or common sense’
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan...
One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County
State Senator Liz Mathis announced on Tuesday she will run for Iowa’s First Congressional...
Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis announces run for Congress

Latest News

Teachers concerned about delta variant
Iowa State Education Association encourage students to wear masks in school
The University of Northern Iowa campus.
Board of Regents approves tuition increase for Iowa’s 3 major public universities
Simone Biles.
Biles' moves draws more attention to athlete mental health
Duke Slater University of Iowa football.
Hawkeye great Slater has Kinnick's field named after him