Dubuque athletic brand signs first college athlete as NCAA’s NIL rules change

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Brands and businesses in eastern Iowa have already started benefiting from the name, image, and likeness of college athletes.

This summer, the NCAA changed its rules, allowing college athletes to legally make money off the field and court. Zoarc Athletics is a brand originated in Dubuque with the mission of promoting fitness, health, and athletic performance.

Even though the brand has been up and running for four years, owner Connor Weitz said it was not until this year when he could finally sign a college athlete to represent the brand. He said this will allow him to showcase his products and mission to the athlete’s thousands of social media followers, which is something he is excited about, especially with how hard the last year has been for business.

”COVID kind of did slow the brand, it really kind of took its toll on us as a company,” Weitz said. “And this kind of has given us a new life, kind of a new energy.”

The company’s first signed athlete is Keegan Murray, a basketball player at the University of Iowa. Weitz said he also hopes college athletes he signs will use this opportunity to voice their values and inspire change in the Dubuque community.

