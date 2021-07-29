Show You Care
Damaging winds possible in northeast Iowa, watch issued

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the areas shaded in pink, until 2:00 a.m. on...
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the areas shaded in pink, until 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A line of severe thunderstorms in Wisconsin could affect portions of eastern Iowa, according to forecasters.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Clayton, Crawford (Wisc.), Fayette, Grant (Wisc.), and Winneshiek Counties.

Strong, damaging winds are the main threat with storms tonight. Large hail would be a secondary threat.

Storms should enter northeast Iowa between about Midnight and 1:00 a.m., progressing to the southeast along the Mississippi River.

