Damaging winds possible in northeast Iowa, watch issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A line of severe thunderstorms in Wisconsin could affect portions of eastern Iowa, according to forecasters.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Clayton, Crawford (Wisc.), Fayette, Grant (Wisc.), and Winneshiek Counties.

Strong, damaging winds are the main threat with storms tonight. Large hail would be a secondary threat.

Storms should enter northeast Iowa between about Midnight and 1:00 a.m., progressing to the southeast along the Mississippi River.

