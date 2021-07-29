Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

CRFD Fire Bowl beneficiary hopes to reduce the infant mortality rate

Knox Blocks Foundation hopes to provide parents with peace of mind
Knox Blocks Foundation hopes to provide parents with peace of mind(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department annual volleyball tournament, The Fire Bowl, is taking place on August 14th.

This year’s benefitting foundation is Knox Blocks.

“To be recognized, and to be a part of fire bowl...to be chosen, you know, as the recipient of this fundraiser that they put on it’s, it’s a huge, huge honor,” said Elisha Palmer, one of the founders of Knox Blocks.

Knox Blocks began in 2017 after Elisha Palmer and her husband lost their 3.5-month-old son Knox to sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS.

Knox went down for a nap at daycare and never woke up.

“As I’m turning the paramedics are turning right in front of me with lights sirens on. And as I pull up behind them, and they’re getting out of the vehicle, that La Porte City Sheriff was carrying him out,” said Elisha Palmer. “He was wrapped in a blanket, you could tell I mean, he was lifeless at that point, I could just see, you know, his legs, sticking it out and kind of dangling,”.

Their mission became to provide parents peace of mind with the Owlet Smart Sock. They began donating these socks to parents around the U.S.. The smart socks monitor a baby’s vitals and send alerts if there are any potential issues.

Gracen Palmer, Elisha’s daughter, then came up with the idea to donate the smart socks to daycares in Iowa.

“she immediately said I want to put them in daycares. That’s where Knox died. That’s where they should go. And it was just an aha moment like you’re you’re right, that is 100% where they should go,” said Elisha.

Their goal is to provide every daycare center in the state of Iowa with Owlets.

“We have over 600 infants that are being monitored and are wearing these outlets every single day. We’re the only state that is doing this. At the infant mortality rate at daycares is it’s high, it’s too high. And our goal with this project is to decrease that overall percentage,” said Elisha.

After they complete their goal in Iowa Knox Blocks wants to tackle other states.

“Once we heard that story, it was a no brainer that we wanted to work closely with them to raise as much money to help children within our community,” said Greg Brenneman, with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

Brenneman says providing daycare centers with Owlets would help first responders create a better course of action when arriving on the scene.

“It’s one of those diseases that’s just going to leave a question mark and families if it were to happen to them. So you know, what Knox box is doing is very crucial for us as first responders,” said Brenneman.

The cost to enter a team in the CRFD Fire Bowl is $300 for a team of 6 participants. This covers the cost of one smart sock.

Owlet has chosen to match the fire department’s donation. For every sock purchased from Fire Bowl funds, Owlet will donate two additional socks.

“It’s a great day and to come out and support Knox blocks, support the foundation and buy one sock for a kid. That can mean a difference to a family,” said Brenneman.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan...
One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County
Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.
Search underway for missing teens in Tennessee, including girl from Edgewood
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Newly-detected COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Iowa show another large jump
Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference on Wednesday to give an update about the efforts...
Iowa State Troopers deployment to the Texas Border will cost around $300,000
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for portions of northeast Iowa until 2:00 a.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, storms possible in northeast Iowa

Latest News

The entrance to the downtown Cedar Rapids Police station on Jan. 14, 2016 (Chris Earl/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Police investigate shooting after injured man shows up to hospital
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the areas shaded in pink, until 2:00 a.m. on...
Damaging winds possible in northeast Iowa, watch issued
RAGBRAI riders say people along the route helped beat the heat
RAGBRAI riders say people along the route helped beat the heat
Iowa Board of Regents meeting.
Board of Regents approves tuition increase for Iowa state universities