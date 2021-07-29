Cedar Rapids Police investigate shooting after injured man shows up to hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting they say involves a quote “targeted incident.”

They say on Wednesday night around 8 p.m., a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police consider his injury to be non-life threatening.

Their investigation led police to the 900 block of C Avenue northwest, where they believe the shooting happened. Police say it involved some sort of fight at that location.

Officers have not arrested anyone, and are still investigating what happened.

