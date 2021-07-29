Air Quality Alert issued for Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the state of Iowa due to impacts from upper-level wildfire smoke.

More upper-level wildfire smoke will be moving into our atmosphere later on this evening and will stay thick through tomorrow afternoon. Because of those levels, the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those included in that group would be the elderly, those with respiratory illnesses or heart disease, and children.

Upper-level wildfire smoke forecast through the weekend. (KCRG)

If you are in any of these groups, then you will want to limit extended periods of time outside over the coming days. Upper-level wildfire smoke will continue to impact our area through next week. This smoke is coming from wildfires that continue to burn the western portions of the United States and Canada.

Air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. (KCRG)

This can also make the sky seem hazy or have a milky texture. The smoke is most noticeable during sunrises and sunsets as it highlights the colors of the sunset more. You can see the current air quality index here.

