Some found ways to safely enjoy the hot weather Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Scorching temperatures didn’t keep everyone inside on Wednesday. Some got an early start to some outdoor fun before the weather became unbearable.

Jamie Day brought kids from Summit Schools summer camp over to the splash pad at Noelridge Park, to cool off.

“It can take a 90 degree day like this and make it feel very comfortable to be outside. Like we wouldn’t be able to be out here and be having this much fun if we didn’t have this,” Day told us.

Another popular summer tradition made it’s rounds today. Cleo Close has been driving for Peppy’s Ice Cream for 14 years.

“I am going to start the day with hitting the splash pads, and the parks if I can,” Close said.

For her it’s all about spreading happiness, one frozen treat at a time.

“It’s awesome, I’m wanted now. You know it’s great, it’s fun to be wanted,” Close explained.

She told us the pandemic lead to a product shortage, but she sells all the ice cream she can get in stock.

“It’s fun to be around the kids you know and make them happy,” Close told us.

Day said summer camp leaders planned ahead today to beat the heat.

“Usually we would come down in the afternoon, like yesterday we out here at like 1 o’clock. So we came down in the morning today because we knew it was going to be, it was going to be really hot today,” Day explained.

