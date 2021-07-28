Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, storms possible in northeast Iowa

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for portions of northeast Iowa until 2:00 a.m. on...
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for portions of northeast Iowa until 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The threat for some severe weather is back in eastern Iowa on Tuesday evening, according to forecasters.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest Wisconsin until 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Crawford (Wisc.), Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Grant (Wisc.), Howard, and Winneshiek Counties.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in southeast Minnesota and move south into northeast Iowa. They will pose a threat for large hail, some of which could be very large in the earlier parts of Tuesday evening, and damaging winds.

“With all of the heat and humidity around, we have plenty of energy for some storms to turn severe in parts of the TV9 viewing area tonight,” TV9 Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters said. “Fortunately, conditions are less favorable for these storms to maintain their strength south of the watch area.”

Isolated storms could linger into Wednesday morning before very hot and humid conditions settle in for the rest of the day. Additional showers and storms could develop Wednesday night, though the most likely zone for severe weather is northeast of the TV9 viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects sought by Cedar Rapids Police in a July 23 burglary.
Cedar Rapids Police attempting to identify burglary suspects
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Man found dead during sexual exploitation investigation was Marshalltown school employee
FILE - Defense attorneys Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese confer during a hearing for their client...
Arguments presented on Bahena Rivera trial request, ruling not coming today
Police: Iowa man fired gun after neighbor said it wasn’t real
Riders participate in the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI.
Police chase crosses RAGBRAI path in northwest Iowa

Latest News

Frontier Airlines.
New direct flight to Orlando coming to Eastern Iowa Airport
Iowa Heartlanders Coach.
New Coralville hockey team announces first head coach
Judge Joel Yates.
Reaction to Bahena Rivera proceedings on Tuesday
Bahena Rivera motion for new trial hearing.
Judge hears arguments in request for new trial for Bahena Rivera