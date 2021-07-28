Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, storms possible in northeast Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The threat for some severe weather is back in eastern Iowa on Tuesday evening, according to forecasters.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest Wisconsin until 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Crawford (Wisc.), Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Grant (Wisc.), Howard, and Winneshiek Counties.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in southeast Minnesota and move south into northeast Iowa. They will pose a threat for large hail, some of which could be very large in the earlier parts of Tuesday evening, and damaging winds.

“With all of the heat and humidity around, we have plenty of energy for some storms to turn severe in parts of the TV9 viewing area tonight,” TV9 Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters said. “Fortunately, conditions are less favorable for these storms to maintain their strength south of the watch area.”

Isolated storms could linger into Wednesday morning before very hot and humid conditions settle in for the rest of the day. Additional showers and storms could develop Wednesday night, though the most likely zone for severe weather is northeast of the TV9 viewing area.

