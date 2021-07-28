Show You Care
Search underway for missing teens in Tennessee, including girl from Edgewood

Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.
Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.(Courtesy: Cumberland Gap National Historical Park)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are conducting a search for two missing teenagers, one of whom is from eastern Iowa.

Erica Gamerdinger, 13, of Edgewood, was last seen on Monday, July 26, in the Wilderness Road Campground in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. She is believed to be with Keith Griffith, 15, who was also last seen on Monday in the area of Speedwell, Tenn. Both of the teenagers are considered missing and endangered, according to officials.

Gamerdinger is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has blonde hair, and was last known to be wearing a dark blue floral tank top and jean shorts. Griffith is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last known to be wearing black and gray shorts with a gray or blue shirt.

Officials said that Griffith has a medical condition and is believed to not have his medication on hand.

Anybody who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 626-1911, extension 1. You can also call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at (800) TBI-FIND.

UPDATE ON MISSING PERSON SEARCH Posted 7/28/2021 A multi-agency search is underway for two missing juveniles. These two...

Posted by Cumberland Gap National Historical Park on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

