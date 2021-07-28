Show You Care
Report: Hate crime laws lack uniformity across the US

FILE - This March 20, 2021, file photo shows, U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael...
FILE - This March 20, 2021, file photo shows, U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking during a "stop Asian hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. A national coalition of civil rights groups will release on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, a comprehensive, state-by-state review of hate crime laws in the United States. Members of the coalition say the report sets the stage for bolstering the efficacy of current law and addresses racial disparities in how the laws are enforced. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)(Ben Gray | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition of civil rights groups releasing a report on hate crime laws says the protections against bias-motivated violence are inconsistent and lack uniformity nationally.

The coalition says in the report that this makes certain statutes meant to protect racial minorities and marginalized groups less effective and can even discourage victims from coming forward.

The report was first shared with The Associated Press ahead of its Wednesday release.

Members of the coalition, which include Asian Americans Advancing Justice, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the National Center for Transgender Equality, say the report is meant to help policymakers bolster the efficacy of current law and address racial disparities in how the laws are enforced.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

