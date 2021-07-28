Show You Care
Regents approve naming University of Iowa’s football field for Duke Slater

Kinnick Stadium is seen before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio,...
Kinnick Stadium is seen before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The field at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium will be named for Duke Slater.

He was the trailblazing Black football player who was an All-American tackle a century ago. The university’s Board of Regents approved the naming of the field during its meeting in Cedar Falls.

Slater went to high school in Clinton, Iowa, and played for the Hawkeyes from 1918 to 1921. He helped the 1921 Hawkeyes finish 7-0. He played 10 seasons in the NFL and went on to become a judge in Chicago.

He will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

