CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A prison inmate was pronounced dead of natural causes on Tuesday.

Officials said 75-year-old Vincent Duncan died at 1:10 p.m. in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

Duncan had been serving a 25-year sentence for 2nd Degree Sex Abuse that began on January 3, 2014.

