One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan County Wednesday morning.

Officials said the crash happened between just after 8 a.m. in the 2800 block of Quasqueton Avenue, just south of Quasqueton.

Officials did not report the circumstances of the crash, nor did they identify the people involved.

The person that was injured was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for unspecified injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

