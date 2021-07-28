Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Newly-detected COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Iowa show another large jump

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s weekly update on the status of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state indicates that nearly all metrics show a worsening situation.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 2,158 people tested positive for COVID-19 between July 22 and July 28, around 54.7% more cases than the 1,395 in the previous week. This is about 308.3 cases per day over seven days. A total of 378,831 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

10,056 individuals were newly-tested for the novel coronavirus in the past week, slightly higher than the previous week’s 7,804. The positivity rate of this batch of tests is 21.5%, significantly higher than the previous week’s 17.9% positivity rate.

13 additional people have died with COVID-19 since July 21, or 6,183 total. This is similar to the previous week’s 12 deaths, and 10 deaths for the week ending July 14.

157 people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, 29 people, or 55.4%, more than at the same time last week. 54 people are in intensive care units, seven people, or 74.2%, higher than last week. 20 patients require the use of a ventilator, eight more than the same time last week.

3,049,198 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state so far, or 25,435 more since July 21. This is a slightly higher weekly total than the 23,389 shots for the week ending July 21. 1,537,282 people have completed their vaccination course, or 10,022 additional people in the last week. 103,691 people have had one shot so far but not two, a notably higher total than the 96,583 people one week ago.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Defense attorneys Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese confer during a hearing for their client...
Arguments presented on Bahena Rivera trial request, ruling not coming today
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds: New CDC mask guidance ‘not grounded in reality or common sense’
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
State Senator Liz Mathis announced on Tuesday she will run for Iowa’s First Congressional...
Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis announces run for Congress
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan...
One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County

Latest News

FILE — In this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, Joyce Miller, of Shipshewana, Ind., walks her...
PHOTOS: COVID-19 rates a worry as 1 million head for Iowa State Fair
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Man accused of killing his family in Cedar Rapids pleads not guilty
Kinnick Stadium is seen before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio,...
Regents approve naming University of Iowa’s football field for Duke Slater
Kids enjoy the Noelridge Park splash pad on July 28, 2021.
Some found ways to safely enjoy the hot weather Wednesday