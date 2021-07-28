Newly-detected COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Iowa show another large jump

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s weekly update on the status of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state indicates that nearly all metrics show a worsening situation.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 2,158 people tested positive for COVID-19 between July 22 and July 28, around 54.7% more cases than the 1,395 in the previous week. This is about 308.3 cases per day over seven days. A total of 378,831 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

10,056 individuals were newly-tested for the novel coronavirus in the past week, slightly higher than the previous week’s 7,804. The positivity rate of this batch of tests is 21.5%, significantly higher than the previous week’s 17.9% positivity rate.

13 additional people have died with COVID-19 since July 21, or 6,183 total. This is similar to the previous week’s 12 deaths, and 10 deaths for the week ending July 14.

157 people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, 29 people, or 55.4%, more than at the same time last week. 54 people are in intensive care units, seven people, or 74.2%, higher than last week. 20 patients require the use of a ventilator, eight more than the same time last week.

3,049,198 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state so far, or 25,435 more since July 21. This is a slightly higher weekly total than the 23,389 shots for the week ending July 21. 1,537,282 people have completed their vaccination course, or 10,022 additional people in the last week. 103,691 people have had one shot so far but not two, a notably higher total than the 96,583 people one week ago.

