Man accused of killing his family in Cedar Rapids pleads not guilty

Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He is accused of killing three of his family members at their home on Tuesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man who prosecutors say killed three of his family members in June has entered a written plea of not guilty, according to court documents.

Alexander Jackson, 20, filed the not guilty plea on July 22 in Linn County District Court. He faces three charges of first-degree murder.

Cedar Rapids Police said that three people, all part of the same family, were killed in a shooting at 4414 Oak Leaf Court NE on June 15. The victims were Jan Perry Jackson, 61, Melissa Ferne Jackson, 68, and Sabrina Hana Jackson, 19.

Alexander suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was treated and released from the hospital. Officials believe that he was the person who shot his father, mother, and sister. He denied that allegation and said that a masked intruder had entered the home and shot his family members, then shot him in the foot during a struggle. Investigators say they found no signs of a forced entry or burglary at the home.

Jackson also waived his right to a speedy trial in the filing.

His trial is scheduled to begin on January 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

