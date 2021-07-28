Linn County Public Health raises concern about delta variant in schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents are recognizing how important it is to get their child vaccinated before the start of the school year. Some area students got vaccinated right after the mask guidance was announced.

The Linn County Public Health Department hosted a vaccine clinic on Tuesday. Anyone could go and get the vaccine, but health officials hoped more children between 12 and 18 would go.

As the beginning of the school year gets closer, parents are concerned their students could carry the virus or any of it’s variants. Linn County Public Health said they are seeing more and more cases in that age range. While younger people are at lower risk of severe symptoms, they could still carry it to older, higher-risk people.

“They can bring it home to family members, they can take it to others in the community. So it’s really important that we all work together to all get vaccinated to help stop this COVID-19 and the variants that come about in its track,” Heather Meador, with Linn County Public Health, said.

One father said he and his daughter wanted to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The numbers show that she’s a lot safer if she has the vaccine than if she doesn’t, but I think in a bigger way we’re looking at this as a communal thing. The only way we’re going to beat this is if everybody goes and gets it, so it’s more a bigger picture thing of being part of the solution and everybody needs to be part of the solution,” Joe Nelson said.

Linn County Public Health plans to host more vaccine clinics at Cedar Rapids schools. They see these buildings as a place that young people can already feel comfortable at.

