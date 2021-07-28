Lightning strike causes apartment fire in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters blame a lightning strike for causing a fire that damaged an apartment building in Dubuque early Wednesday morning.

The Dubuque Fire Department responded to 3157 Hillcrest Road, just north of Kennedy Mall, at about 2:17 a.m.

Firefighters said they found heavy fire showing from the roof of the building, but crews were able to put the flames out in about 10 minutes.

One apartment sustained heavy fire damage, and three others sustained light smoke damage.

Crews estimate damage at $30,000.

No one was hurt.

