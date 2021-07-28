Iowans still struggling to settle insurance claims nearly a year after derecho

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Next month will mark one year since the derecho tore through Iowa, but many people are still dealing with damage and insurance issues.

One central Iowa public adjuster said his firm has more than 200 clients struggling to get their claims fully paid.

Caeden Tinklenberg, the CEO of Swift Public Adjusters, said insurance companies were unprepared to handle the high volume of claims following the derecho.

He said he believes some insurance providers are intentionally delaying claims, so they don’t have to pay out damages.

He said after one year passes on August 10, insurance companies are not obligated to pay for the claim.

Tinklenberg said insurance companies make more money by paying less on claims.

“It’s easier for an insurance company to underpay a claim, and delay and deny that claim than it is for them to come out and do that right thing and pay what they should right away,” said Tinklenberg.

He also said it’s important to make sure you always have a copy of the claim, and to have your agent or attorney tell you the details of it.

He recommends documenting everything.

